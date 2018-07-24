Limassol launches ‘rapid response’ service

Limassol municipality announced on Tuesday that it has set up an emergency service tasked with, among other things, removing fallen branches and debris from streets and sidewalks, collecting dead or stray animals, and removing banners and posters from lamp posts and traffic lights.

The service consists of a crew from the municipality’s staff who will be using a specially equipped vehicle to address emergencies.

The move, Limassol Mayor, Nicos Nicolaides said, aims at constantly improving and mobilising the municipal mechanisms in such a way, so as to solve “immediately and effectively” the day-to-day problems faced by residents.

The service will operate during the working hours of the municipality and will be on call outside working hours, weekends and holidays.

The crew will handle emergencies round the clock, the municipality said.

Their tasks include the collection of dead animals and strays, removal of materials and objects from streets, removal of posters and banners from lamp posts and traffic lights poles, and spraying when necessary against mosquitos, fleas and ticks, bees and wasps.

They will also look into complaints concerning wastewater in the streets and be patching up potholes in the tarmac and sidewalks.

To contact the emergency service call 77777788.