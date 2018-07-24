Lute leaves the island after completing contacts

UN envoy Jane Holl Lute left Cyprus early on Tuesday for New York having completed her contacts on the island.

In addition to President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci Lute did not have any other meetings, according to CNA sources. However, as expected, she also met with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar.

According to the same information, specific dates have yet to be set for the meetings in Ankara, Athens, London and Brussels in the coming weeks.

Lute will prepare her report to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after completing her contacts with all the parties involved. It is expected in early September.

Its terms of reference, according to authoritative sources, Lute’s mandate was separate from the terms of reference that the UN has in Cyprus.