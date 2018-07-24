Man charged with starting fire

Authorities have charged a 32-year-old man with starting a fire in the village of Kato Moni in Morfou on Monday through reckless use of an electric cutting tool.

The police said that investigations and a witness place the man at a fenced building site in the area, where he was cutting iron using the electric tool. The fire was reported in the afternoon, and spread across two hectares of land, burning wild vegetation and two parked cars.

The fire services managed to extinguish the flames.

The man was summoned to the local police station, where he was questioned and charged. Investigations continue while the case is proceeding to trial.