Overseas Cypriots conferences to be held July 25-27 in Nicosia

July 24th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

President Nicos Anastasiades will open the conferences

The 9th World Conference of Young Overseas Cypriots (Nepomak) and the Meeting of the Central Councils of the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots (Pomak) and the International Coordinating Committee “Justice for Cyprus” (Pseka) will be hosted in Nicosia from July 25 to 27.
President Nicos Anastasiades will open the conferences and Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou will welcome the delegates. The ceremony will be addressed by House President Demetris Syllouris and Greek Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Overseas Greeks Terence Quick, followed by speeches by Nepomak president Antonia Michaelides, Pomak president Andreas Papaevripides, and Pseka president Philip Christopher.

Delegates will be briefed in closed sessions by the ministers of energy, foreign affairs, and finance, Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, Nicos Christodoulides and Harris Georgiades, and Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis. They will also hold a round table discussion with foreign ambassadors. On the sidelines of the conferences, there will be meetings with Anastasiades and political party leaders or representatives.

