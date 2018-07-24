Police crime unit moves into new headquarters

Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou and police chief, Zacharias Chrysostomou, inaugurated on Tuesday the new offices of the Nicosia police crime investigation unit (CID).

The new office space has all the conditions to allow CID officers perform their duties effectively, Nicolaou said.

“We put particular emphasis on preventing and combating serious and organised crime, both by investigating and solving cases, but also by limiting the economic benefits and confiscating proceeds from illegal activities, in order to limit the recurrence of such activities,” Nicolaou said.

To this end, he said, the police office for combating financial crime will be upgraded to a branch, and will be reinforced with specialised accountants in its staff for the purposes of conducting financial investigations into serious criminal cases concerning organised and very serious crime and corruption

The CID unit moved recently into their new offices in Strovolos after the building they were housed in at the Paphos Gate in the old part of Nicosia was found to be unsuitable.

The new offices, according to Chrysostomou, include a conference room, evidence room, a special room for taking video-recorded testimonies and a line-up room.

The project is part of efforts to upgrade police infrastructure facilities in all districts, including the construction of new buildings.

Some of these projects concern new buildings for the Zygi and Agros police stations, for the Famagusta and Morphou police headquarters and the renovation of the Peristerona police station.

Next in line, Chrysostomou said, is the construction of new police stations in Lania, Kouklia, Stroumbi and Latsia, of offices for the marine police, of the marine station at Kato Pyrgos and buildings for the police canine unit and the pyrotechnics department.