July 24th, 2018 Football, Premier League, Sport 0 comments

Russian billionaire Usmanov explores sale of Arsenal stake

The Russian billionaire has grown frustrated that the club's majority owner, Stan Kroenke, is unwilling to engage in takeover talks and has given up all hope of acquiring the club outright

Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov is exploring a sale of his 30 per cent stake in English football club Arsenal, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the billionaire’s thinking.

Usmanov had previously made a $1.3 billion offer to buy out the club’s majority owner Stan Kroenke, but Kroenke’s KSE (Kroenke Sports & Entertainment) UK Inc said its shares in the Premier League club were not for sale.

Usmanov has given up all hope of acquiring the club outright, according to the sources.

Both Arsenal and a representative for Usmanov were not immediately available to comment.

