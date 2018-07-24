Songs for each season

The Larnaca festival continues this week with a performance by Greek composer, music producer, lyricist, writer and director Stamatis Kraounakis together with the band Spira Spira.

The Pattichio Municipal Amphitheatre will be filled with powerful voices and music for a single performance on Friday. The performance, which has already received great reviews from the public and critics in Greece, will now travel to our shores to share with us the songs we have fallen in love with over the years. The performance will include songs from all over the world and from Greece with songs composed by Kraounakis.

Kraounakis started in the theatre in 1977, with music for a performance of the play Varieme. His first big collaboration came in 1981 when he wrote the music for the album Skouriasmena Hilia, performed by Vicky Mosholiou.

In the theatrical work, Kraounakis has introduced a new way of presenting musical shows by using the songs as theatrical dialogue, and the singers as heroes of fictional tales. He has not only composed music for the theatre in Greece, he has also composed music for the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

Stamatis Kraounakis and Spira Spira

Live performance by the Greek singer and band. July 27. Pattichion Municipal Amphitheatre, Larnaca. 9pm. €15. Tel: 99-430654