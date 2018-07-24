The kingdom of Nicosia awaits

Have you ever wanted to be in Indiana Jones’ shoes? The adventure and solving clues part, not the part where you are seconds away from being crushed by moving walls. If yes, then the fifth Nicosia Street Quest on Thursday will get you to put on your felt fedora hat and head down to the Centre of Visual Arts and Research (CVAR) where your quest will begin.

Your quest, if you choose to accept it, will be to navigate to up to 20 location points on the map of Nicosia (within the city walls) and answer a simple, non-cryptic question at each location, for example, what is the colour of the door at number 18? How many mannequins in the shop window?

Each question is worth either ten, 20 or 30 points. There will also be a bonus question worth 50 points. The time allowed is 60 minutes and there will be five penalty points for every minute late back. So, make sure you are back within an hour from your start time, otherwise the walls will start to close in.

The quest now includes prizes of €20 gift vouchers from Holland and Barrett for the winning individuals and winning teams (up to four people).

You will need a pen to mark your answers on the question sheet. Also, it is good idea to bring along a small torch to help you read the map at night and perhaps a stopwatch to keep track of your time. As for getting your feet into Indiana Jones’s shoes, we doubt he wore trainers but for this quest they will help you swiftly on your way.

Fifth Nicosia Street Quest

Street quest with up to 20 location points in the walled city of Nicosia. July 26. Centre of Visual Arts and Research, 285 Ermou street, Nicosia. 7pm-9.15pm. €2. Tel: 99-413479