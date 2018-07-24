Young artist completes record-breaking drawing

Alex Dzaghigian, a 16-year-old student at the English School in Nicosia, has completed a 300-metre-square canvas that could break the Guinness World Record for the largest drawing in the world.

The record is currently held by Indian Ashok Nagpure with a 280.17-metre-square drawing completed on December 25, 2013. Guinness World Record will verify Alex’s work within the week.

For the past two weeks the youngster has spent more than eight hours a day working on his drawing.

“Art is what I was born to do, I was born to be an artist,” Alex told the Cyprus Mail on the English School’s basketball court, his workspace for the project.

Alex is trying to raise awareness about the many effects of sea pollution. His ink and charcoal drawing shows a turtle eating a plastic bag and other rubbish floating in the sea.

He said he wants to help environmental charities and non governmental organisations solve these problems and hopes that his work will raise awareness.

“People are aware of the environmental problem, but it is always at the back of their minds. People don’t think about it that much,” he said.

Alex has been sponsored by a number of companies and individuals who have donated to the project.

His mother, Julia Phedonos, said the school authorities were instrumental in the record attempt.

“They provided the basketball court, purchased the canvas and provided witnesses who were on site watching the process,” she said.

Alex will donate all of the proceeds to the Cyprus Marine Protection and Environment Protection Agency (CYMEPA) and Greenpeace.