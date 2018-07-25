China to pull approval for Facebook’s planned venture

July 25th, 2018 Asia, Tech & Science, World 0 comments

China to pull approval for Facebook’s planned venture

For several hours, a Chinese government database showed that Facebook had gained approval to open a subsidiary, but the registration disappeared and references to the subsidiary were partially censored in Chinese media

Facebook Inc’s plan to open a venture in the eastern province of Zhejiang, China, has hit a roadblock as the Chinese government has withdrawn the approval, the New York Times reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

Facebook said on Tuesday it planned to create an “innovation hub” to support local start-ups.

The subsidiary was registered in Hangzhou, according to a filing approved on China’s National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System last week and seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

For several hours, a Chinese government database showed that Facebook had gained approval to open a subsidiary, but the registration disappeared and references to the subsidiary were partially censored in Chinese media, according to the New York Times.

Facebook could not be immediately reached for comment.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close