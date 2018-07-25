Competition watchdog gives Hellenic, Co-op the go ahead (Update 1)

By Stelios Orphanides

Cyprus’ competition watchdog approved Hellenic Bank’s agreement with the Cyprus Cooperative Bank lifting one more obstacle for the acquisition of the latter’s operations, Hellenic Bank said.

The bank “has received clearance of the acquisition by the Commission for the Protection of Competition,” it said in a statement on the website of the Cyprus Stock Exchange on Wednesday. “On 24 July 2018, the commission for the protection of competition informed the company of its decision that… the acquisition is compatible with the functioning of competition in the market”.

Hellenic added that it will “keep investors informed of any developments relating to the acquisition to the extent required by applicable laws and regulations”.

The competition watchdog’s go ahead removes another obstacle in the completion of the deal. On July 8, the parliament passed legislation to modernise the foreclosure and insolvency framework to make it easier for banks to go after strategic defaulters and reduce their €20bn mountain of non-performing loans. This was a condition set by the European Commission’s competition watchdog for approving the deal.

Another obstacle remaining to be overcome is related to the unions’ resistance to the implementation of a voluntary retirement scheme. A plan which provides for the compensation of 900 Co-op workers out of a total of less than 2,700 with a minimum of €20,000 and up to €170,000 was met with rejection. PEO, SEK and Pasydy are currently in negotiations with the Co-op to have some of its provisions improved.

Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Wednesday that consultations between the bank and the unions were in their “final stage” and that soon “the outcome will be announced”.

Bank workers’ union Etyk, which threatened to strike and disrupt the smooth transition to the post acquisition era unless its demands for a minimum compensation of €100,000 and up to €200,000 are met, matching similar schemes offered by other banks in the past, is not participating in these talks.

The Co-op’s compensation offer as it stands will allow also up to 15 former workers who benefited in the past from schemes offered by other banks to also take advantage of the one submitted by the state-owned bank.

George Panteli, a senior finance ministry official said on Tuesday in an email that the scheme cannot exclude workers who have benefited from similar schemes in the past from participating in this one as it would constitute a form of discrimination.

“You cannot treat these workers differently for legal and other reasons,” he said without specifying.

Panteli added that like in the case of voluntary retirement schemes in the banking sector, their compensation will also be tax-free.

The plan of the Co-op, which became a casualty of its failure to reduce its non-performing loans stock fast enough to avoid going out of business after receiving €1.7bn in taxpayers’ money in the form of two successive capital injections, has meanwhile attracted criticism from Auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides.

“A worker with 10 years in service will get 2.5 annual salaries while under the previous schemes of the state would receive one annual salary,” he wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

“How generous the technocrats of the Finance Ministry and the administration of the Cyprus Cooperative Bank are with taxpayers’ money!!!,” he added.