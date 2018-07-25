Cyprus firefighters in Greece: ‘At first we were in shock’

Cyprus’ team dispatched to help Greece for the second day in a row on Wednesday was battling resurgent fires even as they came to terms with all they had witnessed fighting flames that killed 80 people.

The 64-member team from Cyprus’ fire, civil defence, and ambulance services had arrived in Greece on Tuesday, after flames broke out on Monday night in the eastern resort of Mati.

“At first, we were in shock. Yesterday {Tuesday} we were divided into two big teams,” head of Larnaca’s civil defence Chrysilios Chrysiliou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

Their own team with the fire services were in the Matis area while the forestry department was deployed in the Kineta area.

Chrysiliou said their mission had been deployed at the top of the city to areas that hadn’t been entirely destroyed by the fire but were bordering the flames and there were several re-ignitions.

“Yesterday we spent the whole day obliterating fires which kept re-igniting. We wrapped at around 11pm. We were taken to a hotel, we rested and we were back again at 6:30am.”

They have divided the team into five smaller units.

According to Chrysiliou the warmth and gratitude from the public has been overwhelming.

“People stop and thank us. They come and give us water, coffee, croissants.”

The discipline and work ethic volunteers have displayed is over and above that of newly recruited soldiers, Chrysiliou said.

“I am very proud to be with them and they honour their uniform, the colours, their country and volunteerism as a whole. Double congratulations to them.”

Deputy chief of the fire services operations Leonidas Leonidou told CNA the teams would stay in Greece until all smoke was gone though winds on Wednesday had been the strongest they had been since they arrived.

Nonetheless, the situation was far calmer, but the damage has been huge.

Leonidou specified the fire services have not been involved in finding any of the missing persons but the matter was under the hands of the Greek authorities.