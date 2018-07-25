Films in the heart of the capital

Fans of art and fans of animation will find the city centre of Nicosia a haven today and tomorrow when film will feed their fancy.

Come over to the Diachroniki Gallery tonight at 8pm to view a screening of a documentary on Pablo Picasso. The documentary will concentrate on the life and work of the emblematic Spanish painter. The night will also give you a chance to view the gallery’s latest exhibition Cyprus of the Past and Present.

Now for the crowd that just can’t get enough of animation, the film Coco will be screened at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural foundation tomorrow as part of the Faneromeni 18 Arts Festival.

The foundation’s courtyard will be transformed into a movie theatre, with the stars for spotlights. Coco, a Pixar production and winner of an Oscar for best animated film, draws inspiration from the Mexican Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) during which friends and family pray and remember departed souls, helping them in their spiritual journey.

In spite of the mysterious ancestral ban on music within his family, Miguel dreams of becoming a musician like his role model, Ernesto de la Cruz. After a series of odd events, craving to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the dazzling and colourful Land of the Dead. On the way he meets Hector, a charming crook, and together they will take a wonderful journey as they try to discover the truth of Miguel’s family history.

Pablo Picasso Documentary

Screening of the documentary. July 25. Diachroniki Gallery, Arsinoes 84, Nicosia. 8pm. Tel: 22-680145

Coco

Screening of the 2017 film as part of the third Faneromeni 18 Festival. July 26. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 9pm. Free. Dubbed in Greek. Tel: 22-128157