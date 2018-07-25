Gypsy songs in Limassol

The Cyprus Wine Museum in Limassol will continue on its mission to promote local and international music with a performance by singer Atys on Friday.

Atys, from Famagusta, will present songs of gypsies from the region of the Mediterranean, Eastern Europe and the Balkans. She will be joined by Larkos Larkou, on guitar, lute and the mandola, Eleonora Roussou on flute and melodica and Omiros Andreou on contrabass. These artists will come together to entertain us, introduce us to the orchestrations by Larkos and to build a bridge between communities via music and culture.

Atys began her career by adapting and interpreting gypsy songs at festivals in southern France, including the Chateau au concert de Perdiguier, Nimes Festival de musique and the Toulouse festival. She studied classical violin and has collaborated with the Complot Eminent Tzigane and QuaiJazz bands and has also created the Atys Duo. She sings fluently in 16 different languages and dialects, including French, English, Russian, Spanish, Serbian, Greek, Bulgarian and Turkish. Atys also interprets tango songs.

She returned to Cyprus in 2014, where she married and began to musically collaborate with composer and performer Larkou.

The second part of the programme on Friday will offer us the chance to listen to world music that will be presented in the same gypsy style.

Atys Sings Gypsy

Live performance by the singer Atys. July 27. Cyprus Wine Museum, Limassol. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 25-873808