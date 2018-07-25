Kyprianou leaves for Athens, seeks Greece’s position on guarantees

Greece’s position on security issues and guarantees on the Cyprus issue will be discussed with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, said Akel general-secretary Andros Kyprianou on his departure for Athens Wednesday morning.

In statements at Larnaca airport, Kyprianou said the discussions would focus solely on the Cyprus issue.

“It is obvious that a new effort is underway aimed at restarting the negotiations and we thought it would be advisable for Akel to discuss with the Greek prime minister the developments as they are being shaped at the moment and the prospects that exist, and also the position of the Greek government on the issues of security and guarantees,” Kyprianou said.

He added: “These are issues that we have discussed in the past, but we wanted to discuss them in the light of the new developments today.”

Kyprianou said the visit had been scheduled from last week and although Akel had asked if it should be postponed due to the wildfires that killed scores in Greece and prompted a national emergency, they were told by Tsipras that the meeting could go ahead.

The Akel leader said the hope was that the cause of the fires could be pinpointed.

The party would also donate a “symbolic financial contribution” to efforts to restore the devastated areas, he said.