Kyprianou leaves for Athens, seeks Greece’s position on guarantees

July 25th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, featured, FRONT PAGE 0 comments

Kyprianou leaves for Athens, seeks Greece’s position on guarantees

Akel leader Andros Kyprianou at Larnaca airport on Wednesday (CNA)

Greece’s position on security issues and guarantees on the Cyprus issue will be discussed with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, said Akel general-secretary Andros Kyprianou on his departure for Athens Wednesday morning.
In statements at Larnaca airport, Kyprianou said the discussions would focus solely on the Cyprus issue.

“It is obvious that a new effort is underway aimed at restarting the negotiations and we thought it would be advisable for Akel to discuss with the Greek prime minister the developments as they are being shaped at the moment and the prospects that exist, and also the position of the Greek government on the issues of security and guarantees,” Kyprianou said.

He added: “These are issues that we have discussed in the past, but we wanted to discuss them in the light of the new developments today.”

Kyprianou said the visit had been scheduled from last week and although Akel had asked if it should be postponed due to the wildfires that killed scores in Greece and prompted a national emergency, they were told by Tsipras that the meeting could go ahead.

The Akel leader said the hope was that the cause of the fires could be pinpointed.

The party would also donate a “symbolic financial contribution” to efforts to restore the devastated areas, he said.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close