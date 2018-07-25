Leptos Paphos Gardens , an exclusive cosmopolitan resort

Leptos Paphos Gardens, an award winning Cosmopolitan Resort, is situated in the most sought after area of touristic Kato Paphos, just 150 meters from the sea and a short stroll from the picturesque harbour, the night life of Paphos and the luxury beachfront hotels. A mixture of self-contained studios, one, two and three bedroom apartments, Penthouses and two and three bedroom maisonettes, this popular development enjoys two outdoor swimming pools, a heated indoor pool, a health club, a tennis court, children’s play area, mini market, bars, restaurants and more.
All properties are low rise (ground floor and first floor) and do not spoil the natural beauty of the area and all communal areas are carefully landscaped and maintained. Located within the Paphos Gardens Resort there is also a three star hotel of 58 rooms all pleasantly designed and furnished with light airy colors.
Paphos is the best investment and holiday destination in Cyprus, offering everything to its guests and visitors. First class lifestyle best return on investments, fine weather, ancient monuments, modern shopping, nightlife, blue flag sandy beaches and much more and not to forget, Paphos is the birthplace of Aphrodite, Goddess of Love, Beauty and Eternal youth!