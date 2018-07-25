Local artist takes us around the world

Artist and author Andreas Chrysafis presents his recent collection to us on Friday at the Paphos Municipal Art Gallery at 7.30pm.

The Chrysafis Art – 2018 exhibition will display a total of 40 oil paintings in three rooms. These paintings will take us on a journey around the world. We will visit London via the painting London Requiem, a tribute and a remembrance to those innocent bystanders who fell victims to the terrorist attacks of the city.

“London Requiem portrays a landscape of social integration between all people, races, language and creed yet the red poppies are a reminder there are weeds growing in the garden of ethnic and social assimilation,” according to Chrysafis.

We will also visit places closer to home with Aphrodite Urania and Tears or Keryneia. Aphrodite Urania shows the Goddess at her birth place, Aphrodite’s Rock, as if she is one with the landscape. Tears for Keryneia is an emotional piece and a tribute to the ancient city. Its ancient castle, its waterfront harbour, Christian monasteries and its three-thousand-year-old The Kyrenia Ship, are still very much part of the city’s history and beauty.

We will also visit Troodos via the painting Troodos Ice Skating Club, take a trip to the woods with Shadow in the Forest and also step into the artist’s new work Dreamweaver, a breath-taking large painting that will be presented to the public for the first time.

According to the artist “Chrysafis Art – 2018 breaks down the traditional barriers of art composition. Every painting has a story to tell and attendants, can actually interact with the artwork for a more meaningful appreciation of the inspiring work at display.”

Chrysafis has held a number of solo exhibitions and his work is displayed in private collections across the world, including the National Art-Folk Museum, where his painting Karagiozis is part of the permanent collection and the French Institute in Nicosia, where his piece N’oublie Pas Paris now hangs. His work can also be found in private collections. A donation of his artwork supported the Karaiskakio Cancer Institute for Children in Nicosia.

The artist, from the village of Ayios Ambrosios, grew up in London and Vancouver in Canada. He completed his studies at Holland Park Comprehensive and won his entry at the Royal Academy of Music in London. He has been a member of the Chartered Society of Designers (Abid) by Royal Charter and practised his profession as an architectural designer in Canada and the UK.

Today, he lives between London and Cyprus and spends most of his time painting works of art and writing books from his studio in Paphos.

The mayor of Paphos, Phedon Phedonas, will open the exhibition. During the opening, everyone present will be able to mingle, meet the artist and be part of the cultural happenings of Paphos.

Solo exhibition by Andreas Chrysafis. Opens July 27 at 7.30pm until August 31. Paphos Municipal Art Gallery. Monday – Sunday: 10am-1pm. Monday – Friday: 3pm-5pm. Tel: 26-930653