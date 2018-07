Ioakeim Loizou, 40, died at Nicosia General on Tuesday, due to injuries sustained during a motorcycle accident on July 7 police said.

The man was in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

The accident occurred at around 8.10pm on the Gourri to Kalo Chorio road in the Nicosia district, police said, when the 40-year-old lost control of the motorcycle he was riding, causing it to overturn.