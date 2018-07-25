Nicosia-Limassol highway works planned for Thursday and Friday

The Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) will undertake maintenance of the Paphos to Limassol highway on July 26 and 30, causing some traffic disruption.

The works will also involve the maintenance of the Limassol to Nicosia highway in both directions. During the course of the works, one section of the motorway will be closed, 500 metres in length at a time and the traffic will be diverted to the other lane in the same direction.

There will be times were interruptions will involve both lanes of the highway in the same direction, but only for a short time.

The works are expected to last from 9am until noon on July 26 and from 8.30am until 4pm on July 30.

Drivers are being asked to travel at low speed, while maintaining a safe distance to the car in front of them.

Police will be involved in the works to make sure that traffic laws are being respected and to help the public.