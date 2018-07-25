No panic from Pochettino despite slow Spurs transfer window

July 25th, 2018

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur’s lack of activity in the transfer window is no cause for concern and the club will not be rushed into spending for the sake of it, manager Mauricio Pochettino has said.

While Tottenham have tied down several key players to long-term contracts they are one of only two Premier League teams, alongside Burnley, who have yet to add to their squads.

“We’re working hard trying to improve the squad,” Pochettino told reporters.

“The market has only started to move very quickly after the World Cup. Be sure that we are going to do some movement but like always, we’re working hard – no rash decisions.

“I’m not worried, I’m happy preparing the team to arrive in the best condition for the first Premier League game.”

Tottenham, who will play AS Roma in the pre-season International Champions Cup later on Wednesday, face Newcastle United in their league opener on Aug. 11, two days after the transfer window closes.

