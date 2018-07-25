Our View: The Cyprus problem might be nearing its endgame

We are not accustomed to low-key visits by UN officials who make no comments to the media, keep meetings to the absolute minimum, unaccompanied by advisors, and ask questions of the leaders rather than engage in dialogue with them. The UNSG’s representative Jane Holl Lute did exactly that – she met the two leaders on Monday, said nothing to the media after the meetings, and on Tuesday was on a plane back to New York.

The business-like visit was indicative of the UN intentions. Lute was sent by Antonio Guterres to establish if, after a year of reflection, the two leaders had the political will to negotiate sincerely for a deal, most components of which had already been agreed in Crans-Montana. She was not interested in who was to blame for the collapse of the procedure a year ago, even though President Anastasiades, according to media reports, insisted on giving her his version, as if the UN did not know what happened.

Lute made no attempt to bridge differences or to convey the views of one side to the other. Her mission was exclusively to establish the intentions of the two leaders as regards a settlement and report back to the UNSG for the next move. She will also visit the three guarantor powers for meetings before she submits her report to Guterres at the beginning of September. Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that there had been talks between the guarantor powers, confirming what his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias said a few days ago.

With Greece and Turkey on board, it was up to the two leaders to signal their approval for the resumption of a procedure that will not consist of the open-ended negotiations favoured by Anastasiades. If the procedure is more structured than it was last year and most issues are agreed in advance, there will be no escape route for the president, who has not given the impression in his public pronouncements that he is prepared to go all the way in a new procedure.

We do not know what he told Lute at their meeting, but according to some press reports he was made to understand that the status quo would not be maintained if the procedure failed again. In other words, Unficyp’s continued presence was not guaranteed, something that has been made clear in recent weeks by members of the UN Security Council. The US representative has asked for a review of the mandate, scheduled to be renewed for six months this week, midway through the mandate.

Nobody know what Anastasiades will do, but it appears that the endgame of the Cyprus problem will be played out over the next few weeks or months.