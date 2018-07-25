Pilakoutas gets Mitsubishi Cyprus dealership

By Kristian Chrysostomou

Mitsubishi Motors, one the Japan’s largest automotive producers, has entered an agreement with Pilakoutas Group to sell its cars in Cyprus, a source at Pilakoutas said.

Under the terms of the deal, Pilakoutas will be selling “new models” of the Japanese car brand, a source at Pilakoutas said in a telephone interview on Wednesday. He did not reveal additional details, citing an impending press release.

News of the agreement, which will replace an existing agreement with Fairways Motors was first published on www.car.com.cy on Wednesday but there were no further details about the deal.

Fairways, which last year sold a total of 64 Mitsubishi saloons on the Cypriot market, was not available for comment.

Pilakoutas, an established name among car dealers and operating in Cyprus since 1932, may have sold last year up to 741 BMWs, 90 Jaguars, 315 Land Rovers and 1,307 Nissans – all brands it represents — according to Cystat.

Toyota, one of the world’s largest car manufacturers, represented by Dickran Ouzounian on the island, sold 1,390 cars on the market last year.

The overall number of saloon cars sold in 2017 was 13,118.