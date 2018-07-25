Residents protest over building of fifth petrol station

Protesters on Wednesday called for the suspension of construction works on a petrol station on Dimokratias Street in Limassol, citing health concerns.

Local residents gathered at the site of the petrol station, holding banners and shouting slogans.

They demanded that the works stop and the matter be reconsidered by the Limassol municipality.

“I would like to direct a question to the mayor and to the municipal councillors. Why build a petrol station next to our house while everyone is talking about environmental consciousness? Would you like a station next to your house, Mr Mayor? What security do we residents have?” asked Kalia Charalambous, one of the protesters.

The protesting residents emphasise that the station is being built in a densely populated area where children with bronchial asthma and people with respiratory and other serious health problems live. Just a few metres from the building site are a kindergarten, tennis courts and sports centres.

Within a radius of 500 metres, four other petrol stations already operate.