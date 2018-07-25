Volunteer commission takes over reins after overwhelming aid response to Greek fires

By Lizzy Ioannidou

The Volunteer Commission on Wednesday sought to dispel confusion among the public eager to send donations to Greece to aid victims of the wildfires that killed almost 80 people until now.

As the death toll climbed all day Tuesday, the response in Cyprus became overwhelming from organisations, political parties, NGOs, trade unions, municipalities and individuals, all issuing separate announcements and causing confusion for some members of the public as to where was the best place to donate.

On Wednesday the Volunteers Commission took the reins as far as informing the public on collection points ways to support the Greek people.

The Commission Office now organising Pancyprian efforts along with NGOs, and has confirmed three collection points for Nicosia and one in each of the other towns all of which will be collecting donated items on Wednesday and Thursday.

Anyone who wants to donate can collect any of the following: non-refrigerated foods, long-life milk, covers, blankets, clothing, shoes, dry food, diapers and baby wipes, as well as the medical items Fucidin, Betadine and gauzes.

Collection points in Nicosia:

Municipality of Strovolos: Municipal Hall, tel. 22470470, from 9 am-2 pm

Office of the Municipality of Lakatamia, tel. 22364000, from 9 am-4 pm

Cyprus Sports Organisation (KOA), Stadium Eleftheria Tassos Papadopoulos, tel. 22897231, from 10 am-5 pm

Collection points in other cities:

Larnaca: Municipal Ageing Well Melathron (Dimotiko Melathro Evgirias), tel. 24652429, 99817979, from 9 am-1 pm and 3 pm-6 pm

Paphos: Volunteerism Coordinative Council District Offices, tel. 26953725 from 10 am-5 pm

Limassol: Deputy Ministry of Shipping, Yioupis Tower (Address: Ioannis Prodromou, 4002 Mesa Gitonia, Limassol), tel. 25 804900, from 8 am-5 pm

Paralimni: Kentro Prosforas kai Agapis, Agios Christoforos, tel. 23 741621, from 10 am-5 pm

Financial contributions can sent to the following bank account:

Municipality of Pikermi-Rafina: Piraeus Bank for the financial relief of fire victims.

Account: 5186092291418 and IBAN: GR20 0172 1860 0051 8609 2291 418.

Cyprus’ Volunteer Commissioner Yiannis Yiannaki said that the boxes collected by Thursday will be sorted and transported to Larnaca airport and then to Athens, from where they will be distributed to those in need.