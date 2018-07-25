Woman arrested in Paphos on suspicion of theft

Paphos police arrested a woman on Tuesday, following a warrant that had been pending since 2012 regarding a case of theft by a tenant. The woman is a permanent resident of Cyprus.

According to police, the woman was renting an apartment from which she is believed to have stolen various pieces of furniture upon her departure.

The suspect was located in her current residence in Koloni, Paphos, and is being questioned by the authorities. Until now, she has denied any involvement in the case.

She is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.