Bar review: Cinnamon lounge bar, Dherynia

With a scorching August pending, many city dwellers will be retreating to the turquoise east shores for their holidays, so why not take a trip off the beaten track and spend a lazy summer night chilling in the unlikely village of Dherynia? Enjoy great cocktails, food and live music at a bar voted by Time Out 2018 as one of best places to eat and drink in Cyprus for under €20. The bar in question is The Cinnamon Lounge Bar, an unexpected top notch venue close enough to the beach and far enough away from the chaotic local nightlife that it is suitable for all the family.

Cinnamon Bar lives in the sleepy village but manages to function as a funky modern gastro bar with a vintage feel; a place where old Cyprus meets new in a backyard. It’s a classy, attractively designed, restored old house.

The bar offers well over 30 (and rising) creatively crafted and presented cocktails; 22 signature and 12 classics. Their most popular cocktail is the Cinnamon, a subtle sweet and sour drink with hints of cinnamon and pink peppercorns presented with dried apple rings and a smoking cinnamon stick in a glass bowl; it’s fun having to hold it with both hands! Then there’s the Harvest, one of the most impressive presentations I’ve seen in a while. It comes in a locally handmade wooden box with moss, a slice of dried pomegranate and a smouldering pine cone. The Diplomatico Reserva rum used, is served up in a glass pipe like drinking vessel, it’s pleasantly strong and mixed with bitters and pink grapefruit. Wine wise, they offer a small and specific selection of Greek and Cypriot wines.

Despite its focus on design and originality, there’s something quintessentially familiar and yesteryear about the place, and there’s certainly nothing quite like it for kilometres around. On entering the bar, there are two large rooms with high ceilings, seating 85 people during winter months. To the right, there’s a couch stretching along the entire wall, then wooden tables and cushioned chairs dotted around the centre. In the second smaller room, there are high tables and chairs but in summer the action moves outside into the yard surrounded by their homegrown herbs and spices (used in the cocktails and food.) Outdoors is spacious and can seat 95 people very comfortably. The atmosphere is super relaxed and it’s a pleasure to watch people of all ages nattering under the stars.

Parking is not easy, however, drive slowly and you’ll spot a small car park opposite the bar. It’s certainly worth a visit during live events. The strums of acoustic guitars, moonlight and hypnotising vocals, especially of the talented Elena Anagiotou, are an ethereal experience. Different events are posted on their Facebook page and booking is advised. Lounge music is usually played as background when no events are on.

Cinnamon Lounge Bar

Where: 8 Demokratias, Deryneia

When: Monday to Thursday 9am-12am. Friday-Sunday 9-1am

Price: Wines by the glass €3.50, bottles €13-40, Cocktails €7-12

Contact: www.facebook.com/CinnamonLoungeBar, Tel: 23 828292