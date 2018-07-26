Bases police arrest two men after car chase

July 26th, 2018

British bases police arrested two men just after 7am Thursday, following a car chase and the firing of warning shots in western Limassol.

The two men were first detected by Limassol police in the Zakaki area. The driver ignored a police signal to stop and sped away.

Police gave chase and fired warning shots into the air.

The car was finally immobilised by British bases police in Trachoni. The two passengers have been taken to the Akrotiri base police station and arrested.

Police are currently searching the homes of the two men as according to reports they have been repeatedly involved with the police in the past.

 

