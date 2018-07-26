Blast near US embassy in China,‘suspected self-immolation’

July 26th, 2018 Asia, FRONT PAGE, World 0 comments

Blast near US embassy in China,‘suspected self-immolation’

A security personnel carries a plastic bag as he walks past the US embassy in Beijing

 

Chinese police took away a woman who sprayed herself with gasoline on Thursday in what was suspected to be a self-immolation attempt outside the US embassy, the state-run Global Times reported, amid reports of an explosion.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report, but witnesses told Reuters that they heard an explosion near the US embassy and felt tremors. One of the witnesses said there were seven to eight police vehicles near the embassy.

A Reuters witness saw Chinese police examining a vehicle outside the embassy and social media showed pictures of smoke close to where people line up outside the compound for visa appointments.

The Global Times said on its Twitter account that it was unclear whether there had been an explosion.

Staff at the Indian and South Korean embassies near the US compound said they were unaware of any unusual incident and were working as normal.

US embassy officials did not immediately comment

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close