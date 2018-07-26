Cyprus fire team returning from Greece

The 64-member team sent from Cyprus to Greece in order to help extinguish the fires completed its mission on Thursday, said fire department spokesperson Andreas Kettis.

The team, composed of members of the Fire Brigade, forestry department, civil defence and ambulance service, arrived in Athens on July 24 and have now begun the process of returning, though when they will arrive on the island is not yet known, said Kettis.

On Wednesday they had described their shock when they witnesses the devastation caused by the fire which ripped through the Greek coastal town Mati, killing 80 and leaving dozens of people unaccounted for.