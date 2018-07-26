Domestic worker jailed for stealing from elderly

A 40-year-old domestic worker from Sri Lanka has been sentenced to two months in jail, having been found guilty of stealing small amounts of cash from elderly people.

The thefts, reported to the police between June 2017 and May this year, took place in Nicosia.

The woman would approach elderly individuals in their home or in their yard, ostensibly asking for work or to rent a room, and would take their wallets.

Often, she would play the sympathy con, hugging her elderly victims so that they let their guard down while she stole their wallets.

In court, the woman admitted to four of the six counts of theft.

In passing sentence, the judge censured the woman for targeting vulnerable people.

She was also ordered to compensate her victims.