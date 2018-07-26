Domestic worker jailed for stealing from elderly

July 26th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Domestic worker jailed for stealing from elderly

The central prison in Nicosia

A 40-year-old domestic worker from Sri Lanka has been sentenced to two months in jail, having been found guilty of stealing small amounts of cash from elderly people.

The thefts, reported to the police between June 2017 and May this year, took place in Nicosia.

The woman would approach elderly individuals in their home or in their yard, ostensibly asking for work or to rent a room, and would take their wallets.

Often, she would play the sympathy con, hugging her elderly victims so that they let their guard down while she stole their wallets.

In court, the woman admitted to four of the six counts of theft.

In passing sentence, the judge censured the woman for targeting vulnerable people.

She was also ordered to compensate her victims.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close