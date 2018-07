A woman was fined €10,000 for being in illegal possession of nine hares on Thursday in Nicosia.

Police officers found the hares in the home of a 45-year-old resident of Nicosia during a search carried out in the morning under a court order.

They were kept in a cage in the yard of the residence.

Police proceeded to investigate and fined the woman €10,000 in an out-of-court settlement under the law for the protection of wild birds and game.