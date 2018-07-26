Fire victims now need cash not goods, says commissioner

By Lizzie Ioannidou

The Volunteerism Commissioner’s office announced on Thursday that public donations of basic necessities for the victims of the wildfires in Greece were no longer necessary as the immediate needs have been met.

But financial support is still crucial, the Volunteerism Commissioner’s office said.

Anyone wishing to contribute financially to the effort can do so through the account opened by the government at the Central Bank of Cyprus:

Beneficiary: Republic of Cyprus

Account Name: Support to affected victims of the Greek fires

Bank: Central Bank of Cyprus

BIC: CBCYCY2N

IBAN: CY80 0010 0001 0000 0000 0600 1022

The State Treasury confirmed through an announcement that deposits to this account can be made through any bank.

Meanwhile, the interior ministry’s licensing authority has reminded the public that fund raising requires the relevant authorisation.

In light of the numerous fundraisers that have emerged for the support of the fire victims, the authority has said all such ventures require the necessary licence.

It said that each fundraiser organiser must keep and submit a precise income and expense account to the licensing authority within 30 days of the expiration date of the fundraiser and a statement indicating how it intends to use the revenues of the fund.

The Volunteerism Commissioner has once again thanked the Cypriot people for their moving response and contribution, as well as all those working for the completion of this support campaign.

Fundraising efforts are still ongoing across Cyprus. The Cyprus Theatre Organisation has recently announced that they will be offering a free performance of the play “Mistero Buffo” on Friday at the Lakatamia Amphitheatre. The amount that was to be paid by the municipality in question for the staging of the play, will be offered instead as a donation to the victims of the fire.

Meanwhile Hermes Airports has said it has contributed €100,000 in support for the victims.