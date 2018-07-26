Guaba vibes hit the roof

Sunday is going to be another hot one. As always, however, the Guaba Beach Bar in Limassol has a plan to cool us down while cranking up the musical heat, with yet another mesmerising performance by an international DJ.

This Sunday, the scene is set for producer and DJ Carnage to do his thing. Carnage, who will come all the way from Los Angeles, is known for his live performances at major music festivals such as Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival and his hit singles ‘Incredible’ with Borgore and ‘Toca’ with Timmy Trumpet and KSHMR.

Carnage comes from humble beginnings in Guatemala City, where he got his start playing in local clubs at the age of 16.

There will be more musical heat with Tinlicker, who will be the first act of the day. Tinlicker are the modern face of Dutch electronic dance music. The duo started their journey in late 2012, honing their sound, continually shaping their destination, and creating a new ideal in music.

Jordi van Achthoven and Micha Heyboer started out self-releasing their music, but it wasn’t long before their unique sound was noticed by none other than Feed Me, who was quick to sign a number of songs to his taste-making Sotto Voce label. The rest, as they say, is music history.

Carnage

Live performance by the DJ. July 29. Guaba Beach Bar, Limassol. 10am-9.30pm. Tel: 96-340000