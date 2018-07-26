House to decide on president’s veto to widower pension

July 26th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

House to decide on president’s veto to widower pension

By Stelios Orphanides

The parliament is expected to decide on Friday whether to accept President Nicos Anastasiades’ referral of a law extending widower’s pension who deemed it as unconstitutional, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported on Thursday.

The parliament’s decision to amend a government bill and make widowers eligible to benefit from the scheme immediately after applying regardless of when their wives died, was unconstitutional because it cconstitutesan interference of the parliament in the affairs of the executive power, the report said, citing Anastasiades.

In its initial form, the bill made eligible those men who lost or lose their spouse after January 1, this year.

In his letter to the parliament justifying his decision to refer the law, the President said that as a result of the parliament’s decision, the cost to the Social Insurance Fund, which pays out pensions and unemployment benefits, would increase from a budgeted €3.4m this year to €42.3m, while in 2019, it would increase from €6.5m to €43.7m.

By 2020, the Social Insurance Fund would have to pay €44.9m in widowers’ pensions outlays instead of the earmarked €9.7m, which would further increase in 2021 to €46.6m from €13m respectively.

Ekysy, an Akel-affiliated group representing pensioners, criticised Anastasiades’ decision on the

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close