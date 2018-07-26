Legend of Greek and Cypriot athletics dies age 87

The Cyprus Olympic Committee, the Cyprus Sports Organisation, the Cyprus Gymnastic Association and President Nicos Anastasiades are among those who on Thursday expressed their condolences over the death of athlete Iro Tsangaridou Mitsidou, 87, who died on Wednesday.

Mitsidou is considered to be a legend of Greek and Cypriot sport. She participated in the first Pan-Hellenic post-war games in Cyprus at the age of 16 in 1947, where she broke the Pan-Hellenic record in the long jump, won the high jump, the 100-metres, and the relay and came second in the 60 metres.

The following hear, she achieved three more victories in the Pan-Hellenic games.

In the first half of the 1950s she became a member of the volleyball championship team and participated in the Pancyprian games.

In 2003 she became the first woman on the executive board of the Cyprus Olympic committee, a post she held until 2004.

She was honoured by a number of organisations for her career, among them the International Olympic Committee, which awarded her for her outstanding contribution.