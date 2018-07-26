Life made into film

There may be film festivals almost everywhere at the moment, but there is only one where real life shines through, and this is the Lemesos International Documentary Festival.

The 13th edition of the annual festival will kick off in Limassol on Wednesday and promises to “open up new dimensions on the way we view the world,” according to the press release. The eight-day festival will offer documentary lovers a diverse programme that touches on a number of themes, ranging from contemporary social issues, politics, human rights, collective memory, love, gender issues, music and art.

This year the festival truly has a more female scent than in other years, as more than half of the documentaries to be screened have been directed by women. One of these non-fiction films which stands out, and will kick proceedings off at 8.30pm on Wednesday, is Faces Places. The documentary, directed by Agnes Varda – who is now in her 90s – takes us around the villages of France. Together with photographer JR, Varda meets locals, learns about their stories, and takes photos which are then blown up to gigantic dimensions. Faces Places, which won the Golden Eye Award and so-called Palme de Whiskers at Cannes, documents these heartwarming encounters as well as the unlikely, tender friendship the two directors form along the way.

There will also be documentaries that break boundaries. One such bold documentary is Over the Limit by Marta Prus, to be screened at 8.30pm on August 7. The film tells the story of elite rhythmic gymnast Rita Mamun, who has reached a crucial moment in her career. She’s due to retire but has one final goal she wants to achieve first: winning Olympic gold. Prus delivers a behind-the-scenes drama about the intense physical and mental labour that goes into a sport.

Images of children being treated badly or unfairly are immensely powerful in themselves, but when placed in the hands of a great director, they become chilling. The director who will provide us with these chills is Talal Derki, and the documentary will be Of Fathers and Sons – to be screened on Thursday at 6.30pm. The film follows a radical Islamist family over a period of two years. Disguised as a sympathiser, Derki follows the al-Nusra warrior Abu Osama and his eight children, who are trained in extremism tactics from an early age.

As art feeds art, it is only natural that a documentary about art should also be on the list. The documentary Instant Dreams, directed by Willem Baptist – which will be screened at 6.30pm on August 6 – is a visual tribute to the fascination of Polaroid photography. When Polaroid announced the end of instant film in 2008, the last still-working factory was bought by a small group of enthusiasts. Among them is retired scientist Stephen Herchen, who is still trying to unravel the secret of the brand’s lost chemical formula.

Music is always present in everything we do, even if we do not realise it, so why should a documentary festival be any different? Music is the subject of the documentary Silvana by Mika Gustafson, Olivia Kastebring and Christina Tsiobanelis. The film, to be screened at 10.30pm on August 4, is an intimate love story and cinematic journey through the first years of the career of a contemporary feminist icon, Swedish rapper Silvana Imam.

Local talent is also part of the mix this year, with screenings of Missing Fetine by Yeliz Shukri at 8.30pm on August 3, HLA by Valentina Fedonos at 10.20pm on August 4, and Birth Days by Danae Stylianou at 6.30pm on August 5.

This year the festival will also include screenings at the Almyra Hotel in Paphos on August 9 and 10.

After each day’s screenings, except for the first and last day, there will be drinks and music for you to mingle with other documentary buffs.

To view the full list of screenings, go to http://filmfestival.com.cy/screenings-2018.

13th Lemesos International Documentary Festival

Festival screening documentaries. August 1-8. Evagoras Lanitis Centre, Vasilissis Street, Limassol. 6pm. €2 per film and €25 festival pass. Tel: 25-342123