Man arrested after police chase

Police arrested a man in Paphos on Wednesday evening after he refused to stop at a police signal and sped through four red traffic lights in an attempt to escape.

The 25-year-old driver picked up speed at the sight of police officers and drove away at high speed on Archbishop Makarios avenue in Chlorakas.

He was caught on Alexandros Papagou street in Paphos after being chased by the officers.

After his arrest investigations it was discovered that a series of fines were pending against him. He remains under arrest.