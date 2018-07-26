Our View: Gesy must offer reasonable salaries to private doctors

ONE THING that the planning of Gesy (national health system) produces without fail are disputes. The latest is between the Cyprus Medical Association, which represents private doctors, and the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) that will be in charge of all payments including the negotiation of the prices for services offered by private hospitals, clinics and doctors.

The medical association has done its calculations and based on the HIO proposal, a personal doctor (with 1300 eligible patients) would be earning a net income of €1500 per month, with potential to increase it by another thousand through other medical services. The net income of a paediatrician would be in the region of €2000 and could also rise by another thousand per month. “These amounts are not acceptable to the medical world,” the association said.

If these calculations are correct, the doctors have a point. Why would they join Gesy and see their monthly income drastically reduced? Although it is not the norm, there are private doctors that earn five times or more than what Gesy would be offering them. An educated guess is that most doctors with a private practice earn significantly more than what is being offered, so what incentive would they have to join Gesy? In fact many of the top doctors to whom patients flock will not join the scheme because they would financially be much worse off.

The medical association wants in excess of €100 million more per year from Gesy, and proposed that this amount could be covered by tax increases on alcohol and tobacco. This demand is perfectly in keeping with the prevailing conditions created by the government, which irresponsibly sent the message that everyone can cash in on Gesy. When the hospital nurses demanded pay rises, President Anastasiades was happy to oblige and subsequently satisfied the pay demands of hospital doctors and other health professionals.

Why would private doctors agree to a cut in their earnings to join Gesy when hospital doctors have received a pay rise? Why would they agree to receive half or a third of the monthly income of hospital doctors? Hospital doctors will be better off as a result of Gesy, so on what grounds would the state expect private doctors to agree to become worse off for the sake of Gesy?

If the government was capable of thinking strategically, it would have appealed to the public spirit, urging all health workers to make small sacrifices so the noble objective of health cover for everyone could be realised. Anastasiades, instead, satisfied the pay demands of doctors and nurses for electoral purposes, overruling his health minister at the time, and signalling that everyone should aim to maximise earnings from Gesy.