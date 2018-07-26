Suspected armed bank robber arrested in Crete

Haris Sarides, 34, suspected of being involved in a number of armed robberies in banks in Cyprus was arrested on Wednesday night in Crete, police confirmed on Thursday.

Sarides, who had a European arrest warrant against him, was located near Heraklion in Crete, following a coordinated operation of the Greek authorities. The 34-year-old was arrested in connection with a number cases pending against him in Greece.

Sarides is also believed to be the accomplice of, Charalambos Kaloyerides, 33, suspected of carrying out armed robberies in banks in Cyprus including one at the Ayios Athanasios branch of the Co-op bank in Limassol last March.

In Cyprus, he is wanted for armed robbery and carrying assault weapons, among other things. The offences allegedly took place between December 24, 2017 and last March in Limassol.

He is reportedly expected to be handed over to the Cypriot authorities after the Greek authorities complete their own investigations into cases against him in Greece.

Sarides, who was included in Europol’s most wanted fugitives list, had escaped twice – in January and November of 2011 – while in custody for an armed robbery at a branch of the Bank of Cyprus.