Temperatures will be slightly lower than average on Thursday in the Nicosia region, reaching 34C.

Rain is also expected inland and on the mountains.

On the west coast, the top temperature is expected to be 29C, in other coastal areas 32C and in Troodos 26C.

Some fog and low clouds will form in the evening and temperatures will drop to 22C in most areas.

During the weekend, the weather will be sunny with slightly higher temperatures.