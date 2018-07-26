Woman arrested on suspicion of credit-card fraud

Police arrested a 31-year-old woman in Paphos on Thursday on suspicion of purchasing goods on six different occasions with a credit card that did not belong to her.

The complaint was filed by the 24-year-old owner of the card.

Paphos police are investigating the case as a conspiracy to commit a felony, misappropriation of property and theft.

The woman had been identified by closed-circuit surveillance cameras buying merchandise with a credit card that was not her own, police said.

A total of €85 was spent on six different purchases from a supermarket and a department store.

The suspect said that her husband, 34, had given her the credit card. An arrest warrant has also been issued against the husband.

