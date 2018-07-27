Animal party appeals for aid for Greece

The Animal Party said on Friday that there is great need in Greece for veterinary drugs and feed to care for injured animals affected by the wildfires in Attica.

“Many feral animals and pets are roaming the areas affected by the fire, some injured and with serious burn injuries and others looking for their owners,” the party said.

It added that Bon A-Pet-Treat, pet store and bakery in Limassol is collecting kibble and canned food for dogs and cats but also bandages and other items to be sent to Greece.

The shop is located at 198, Arch.Makarios Avenue, 3030 – Marinos court – Shop 3, Limassol.