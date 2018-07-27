Animal party appeals for aid for Greece

July 27th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Animal party appeals for aid for Greece

The Animal Party said on Friday that there is great need in Greece for veterinary drugs and feed to care for injured animals affected by the wildfires in Attica.

“Many feral animals and pets are roaming the areas affected by the fire, some injured and with serious burn injuries and others looking for their owners,” the party said.

It added that Bon A-Pet-Treat, pet store and bakery in Limassol is collecting kibble and canned food for dogs and cats but also bandages and other items to be sent to Greece.

The shop is located at 198, Arch.Makarios Avenue, 3030 – Marinos court – Shop 3, Limassol.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close