Arbitration court dismisses Vgenopoulos’s €1.1bn claims

By Stelios Orphanides

The International Arbitration Court rejected on Thursday rejected the claims of a company linked to former Laiki Bank strongman Andreas Vgenopoulos which sought almost €1.1bn in damages from Cyprus.

The claims were filed by MIG and others seeking compensation for impairments to their investment at Cyprus Popular Bank, as Laiki was also known, the Press and Information Office said on its website on Friday.

Attorney-general Costas Clerides was expected to announce details to the press.

Vgenopoulos died in November 2016.