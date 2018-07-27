Aristo Developers at the TOP 100 Global Investment & Immigration Agencies Awards in LA

The TOP 100 Global Investment & Immigration Agencies Awards in Los Angeles was a great success. Professionals around the globe joined forces in an effort to further grow the industry and become prominent influencers.

ARISTO DEVELOPERS was invited to participate as an official event sponsor. Furthermore, the Group’s Sales Operations General Manager, Tasos Stavrou, participated as one of the major speakers and panelists, discussing prospects and sharing knowledge regarding sustainability and efficiency of the Real Estate market from the Group’s perspective.

Boasting a successful track record exceeding 38 years, with more than 265 completed projects, 32 new projects in the making, and land for future development of more than 6 million square meters in the most sought-after areas of Cyprus, Aristo Developers ensures the sustainability of its leadership, securing valuable benefits to the economy of the island of Cyprus.