Ayia Napa aims to be 2030 European cultural capital

In a bid to be elected cultural capital of Europe for 2030, Ayia Napa is planning to build a 2,500 seat amphitheatre at a cost of €3 million, the resort’s Mayor Yiannis Karousos said on Friday.

He added that this is just one of the measures Ayia Napa will take to try to be the best of three candidates for European cultural capital for the year.

“We will apply,” Karousos said. “We are going to show that tourism and culture can be combined, but we have to prepare, we have to improve the infrastructure.”

He said attractions such as the sculpture park, the monastery which is soon to be declared an archaeological museum, the Severis art symposium and many festivals are already in place.

What needs to be done includes the widening of roads, the renovation of the historic centre and the planned amphitheatre, which will not just be an outdoor theatre hosting operas, concerts and plays but will also have indoor facilities where seminars, conferences, exhibitions and other events can be held.

Karousos added that the venue will be built on a hill overlooking the resort and Cavo Greco.

The municipality is asking the government to cover the cost of the amphitheatre.

“It will bring more than 20,000 tourists yearly and this will bring the government a 100 per cent return on their money within the first two years,” the mayor said.

The building permit will be issued in the coming months and tenders are going to be launched.

Cyprus is one of three candidates for 2030. Belgium is the second one, and a third will be announced at a later date.

Paphos, which was the European capital of culture in 2017, was hailed as a good example of the title holder, European Union Culture Commissioner Tibor Navracsics said at the end of last year.

The town which hosted more than 300 events as part of its programme was widely complimented on its tenure.