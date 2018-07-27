Blood moon to be visible from Cyprus Friday night

A special event will be held at the Holy bishopric of Tamasos and Orini in Nicosia on Friday night in cooperation with the Cyprus astronomy society where the public will be able to observe the lunar eclipse and see the planets through telescopes from 9pm.

The eclipse will be visible from Cyprus from Friday night until the early hours of Saturday.

Astronomers expect the main spectacle to last approximately an hour and 43 minutes. From start to finish, the entire celestial event will last nearly four hours.

According to astrophysicist Chrysanthos Fakas, during a moon’s eclipse the earth moves between the moon and the sun and thus hides the sun from the moon. During the eclipse, the moon does not become invisible, as it does with the sun during solar eclipses, but becomes red.

“This is because earth refracts and covers the sun’s radiation so the moon seems red when it enters the shadow of the earth,” he said.

In Cyprus, the eclipse will begin at 8.14pm where the earth’s peripheral area will begin touching the moon.

At 9.24pm a partial eclipse will begin where the moon will start becoming red. Total eclipse will be at 10.30pm while the maximum eclipse will start at 11.21pm and will end at 0.13am on Saturday.