CAS dismisses Valcke appeal against ban

July 27th, 2018 Football, Sport 0 comments

CAS dismisses Valcke appeal against ban

Sepp Blatter's former right-hand man Jerome Valcke has failed in an attempt to have a 10-year ban from football overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke’s appeal against his 10-year ban for breaching the world football body’s code of ethics.

The court in Lausanne, Switzerland, said the ban and the 100,000 Swiss franc ($100,290) fine was “wholly appropriate,” and confirmed the decision made by FIFA’s Appeal Committee in 2016.

Valcke, who was former FIFA president Sepp Blatter’s top aide, was found to be involved in the resale of FIFA World Cup tickets and other ethics violations, CAS said on Friday.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close