Cyprus set to be cooler than the UK on Friday

The weather will be slightly hotter than Thursday in Cyprus, but for once it may be even warmer in the UK, where forecasters predict it may be the hottest day of the year, at least in the east of the country.

Temperatures in the UK could reach 37C and according to media the all-time record of 38.5C may well be broken, whereas the highest temperature in Cyprus is going to be 36C inland and less on the coast, 31C to 33C.

In the UK, however, there may also be thunderstorms, and a yellow weather warning has been issued as there is a chance of flooding and hail, while here it will remain sunny with just a few clouds.

At night, temperatures in the Nicosia region will drop to 22C, and it is going to be slightly warmer in coastal areas, and much cooler, 15C, in the higher mountains.

During the weekend, it will be a little hotter, bringing temperatures to normal levels for this time of the year.