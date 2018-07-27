Facial recognition technology deployed in public toilet [V]

Facial recognition technology deployed in public toilet [V]

A bizarre video has emerged from China of a public toilet which has been fitted with facial recognition technology to cut down on toilet paper waste.

To get paper from the public convenience in Fuzhou, Fujian Province people are now forced to stand in front of a machine on the wall which scans their faces for around three seconds before dispensing exactly 70 centimetres of toilet paper.

Should a person require more paper, he or she would need to wait nine minutes before the machine would dispense the paper.

So far the machine has cut paper waste by half, according to local authorities.

