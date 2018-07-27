Ferrari flag flies at half-mast ahead of Hungarian GP

A Ferrari flag flies at half mast in tribute to former chairman Sergio Marchionne

The Ferrari flag flew at half-mast above the team’s motorhome in the Hungarian Grand Prix paddock following the death of former chairman Sergio Marchionne.

Marchionne died, aged 66, in a Zurich hospital after complications from surgery on his right shoulder. He had stood down as chairman only last Saturday.

Ferrari team members wore black armbands ahead of Sunday’s race, while Sebastian Vettel and team-mate Kimi Raikkonen were both withdrawn from their scheduled media commitments.

Team principal Maurizio Arrivabene’s media session, which was due to take place on Friday, has also been cancelled.

“Due to exceptional circumstances surrounding the Ferrari team, the FIA (Formula One’s governing body) has decided to excuse its representatives, Kimi Raikkonen and Maurizio Arrivabene from attendance of the official Thursday and Friday press conferences,” the sporting federation said in a statement.

Vettel is 17 points behind championship leader Lewis Hamilton heading into the final race before the summer break.

